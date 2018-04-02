JU Part III paper leaked; Exam postponed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Following reports of leakage of the question paper of English B, Part III (Annual pattern) Examination, which was scheduled to be held on April 2, 2018, the Jammu University has ordered its postponement.

According to Jammu University’s Controller Examination, the fresh date for the examination shall be notified separately while rest of the exams shall be held as per notified date sheet.