JU organises poster exhibition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu on Tuesday organised a poster exhibition on ‘Ban on Single-use Plastic’ to generate maximum awareness among masses in general and students in particular.

The programme was organised under nationwide awareness campaign launched by the district administration on directions of the Prime Minister.

Dr Sanjana Koul, formally inaugurated the Poster Exhibition and declared it open for students, scholars and entire university fraternity. Posters made by the students from various colleges and departments, depicting ill-effects of plastic, were put on display.

Appreciating efforts put in by the participants, Dr Sanjana Koul exhorted youth to come forward in a big way for success of the campaign. “By adhering to guidelines on ban on single-use plastic, we will not only be contributing our bit in making the climate environment friendly but bequeath the posterity a rich legacy of keeping our environs safe,” said Dr Koul and lauded efforts of the Department of Students Welfare for organising the exhibition.

Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare hoped that the initiative of banning single-use plastic will go a long way in making the society safe and environment friendly for future generations.

Among others present on the occasion included Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman Campus Cultural Committee; Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee and members of the Campus Cultural Committee and Departmental Affairs Committee.

The event was coordinated by Mansi Mantoo Media Officer, Ifra Kak Cultural Officer and Sumeet Sharma Drama Instructor.