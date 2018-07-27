JU Non-Teaching employees call on Vice Chancellor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of the Jammu University Non-Teaching Employees Union (JUNTEU), led by its President, Pawan Singh called on Prof Manoj K. Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu and congratulated him on his appointment as the new Vice-Chancellor. The Union extended its full support in taking the University to pinnacles of progress and excellence.

General Secretary of the Union, Sham Lal Sharma also congratulated Prof. Dhar on his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu. The other functionaries and executive members, who congratulated Prof Dhar on his new assignment included Manoj Chouhan, Vice-President, Jarnail Singh, Joint Secretary, Sanjeev Chadha, Organizing-cum-Publicity Secretary, Joginder Singh, Cashier besides Executive Members Gurmeet Singh, Gursharan Singh, Kewal Kumar, Komal Bakshi, Swarn Deep, Padamshri Padmani, Sudesh Tripathi and R.K Pandita.