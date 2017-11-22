JU lifts 3rd Inter-State Declamation Contest Silver Rolling Trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The team comprising Shivika Thakur and Sang Priya of the University of Jammu won the Silver Rolling Trophy at the 3rd Inter-State (North Zone) Declamation Contest which was organised by the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. 27 students from various universities and colleges of J&K participated in the contest. Thakur of Jammu University also won the 1st prize as the best debater in English category whereas Mukhtar Ahmad of BGSBU bagged the first prize for being the best debater in Urdu Category. It is relevant to recall that the Silver Rolling Trophy has been presented by Governor N.N. Vohra to the University for organizing an Annual (North Zone) Declamation Contest.

The topic of the declamation contest was “Idea of Global Peace-an Impossible Dream”. The Runner up team, comprised Razeena Konser and Mehvish Naqvi of PG College Mendhar and Consolation Prizes were given to Adil Farooq of Central University of Kashmir and Sang Priya, University of Jammu, in the English language and in the Urdu language to Ghulam Nabi of GDC Poonch and Mohsina Aslam of GDC for Women, Gandhinagar.

Governor N.N Vohra accompanied by Usha Vohra, First Lady, participated in the concluding function.

Governor congratulated the winners and the participants for their performances and observed that the objective behind instituting the Silver Rolling Trophy was to provide opportunities to the students of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir regions and the neighbouring Northern Zone States to got to know each other when they meet for competing in the Annual Contest. He urged the Vice Chancellor BGSBU to ensure larger participation of students from the far off and rural areas of the State in the next Annual Declamation Contest.

Governor also launched the new official website “www.bgsbu.ac.in”of the university designed and developed by the Department of Computer Sciences of the University.

Earlier Vice Chancellor BGSBU Prof Javaid Mussarat also expressed his views on the topic of the Declamation Contest. The participants were adjudged by a three member Jury comprising of Prof. Naseem Ahmad from BGSBU; Prof. Debanker Sengupta from the University of Jammu and Khurshid Bismil, an academician and a renowned poet.

Present on the occasion were Maj Gen R Sinha, GoC Romeo Force, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri; officers of District Administration, Faculty and students.