JU is an institution, not a hub of political activities: VC

Expresses faith in fourth pillar; slams section of media for biased reporting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing faith in the fourth pillar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu Prof R D Sharma on Tuesday slammed a section of media for being biased in filing their reports.

Prof Sharma said that University of Jammu is a higher institution and he will never allow it to become a hub of political activities to be ‘misused’ by the vested interests. The reaction of Vice Chancellor came on the backdrop of unconfirmed reports being spread by vested interests. “I have no hesitations in naming so-called leading english daily newspaper, which published fake reports but did not bother to contact me for a version,” Prof Sharma this evening told reporters, adding such newspapers do so for blackmailing the authorities for their personal interests.

He said that such an act of irresponsibility is not expected from the Fourth Pillar, which plays a key role in reforming the society. “I hope that the media before filing any report regarding University of Jammu, must contact and get the version or statement of the concerned to balance a report to be published,” he desired.