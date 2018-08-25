JU hosts career awareness session

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Commerce (SAP-DRS III) University of Jammu organised a career awareness programme in collaboration with Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the Seminar Hall (ICSI) of the Department of Commerce.

Rishi Prakash Singh, Officer-In-charge, Jammu Chapter of ICSI and CS Palak Arora were the resource persons.

CS Palak through presentation threw light on the admission process, courses taught and modules involved etc. She also made the students aware about the huge demand for CS in India and how the present availability of CS is unable to meet the huge demand. She further enlightened that the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a fee waiver scheme for students of Jammu & Kashmir region under Company Secretary’s Executive and Foundation Programme. Students could get free registration till December 31, 2018 and the policy is in line with the Centre’s vision of inclusive growth in all parts of the country.

The session was attended by more than 70 students, scholars and faculty of the department.

Among the faculty members present on the occasion were Prof Neetu Andotra Head and Coordinator SAP, Department of Commerce, Prof. Hardeep Chahal, Prof. Gurjeet Kaur, Dr Jeevan Jyoti, Dr Tarsem Lal, Sunil Kumar, Dr Harleen and Sandeep Patyal.