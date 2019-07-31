JU holds workshop on prevention of sexual harassment

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Lifelong Learning (DLL), University of Jammu on Tuesday organized a one day workshop on ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplaces’ in collaboration with Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre, Jammu here on Tuesday at the University of Jammu. Over 25 young sportspersons/students from SAI Jammu Training Centre participated in the training programme.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Department of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu was the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Dr Kavita Suri, Director and Head, Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu who is also Member, J&K State Commission for the Protection of Women and Child Rights, J&K Govt, senior officials of SAI Training Centre Jammu including Varinder Sharma, incharge STC, Sat Pal Sharma, Senior Badminton Coach, Dev Raj, Handball Coach, Rajeev K Dogra, Volleyball Coach, Gurmeet Kaur, Hockey Coach and Vikram Saini, Badminton Coach were also present.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Department of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu who is also chairman of Campus Sports Committee, JU, in his inaugural address, stressed on the need of organising more such workshops for the people in the field of sports.

Speaking at the occasion, Varinder Sharma, Incharge, STC Jammu said that they have been organising a lot of programmes on different themes for the young sportspersons at the STC and sexual harassment is also one of the crucial issues on which they need to be made aware of.

Dr Kavita Suri, the key resource person of the workshop who has also done considerable work on women’s issues, made a detailed presentation on ‘Gender, sex and sexual harassment at workplaces’. She said that work place harassment, intimidation, bullying or coercion including that of a sexual nature is becoming common as more and more women are coming out of their houses to work. In this regard, it is very important to spread awareness among the working class, both men and women, regarding the workplace harassment and its preventions, she added.

Earlier, Dr Pallavi Sachdeva, Assistant Professor, Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu, welcomed the chief guest and the participants. A vote of thanks was presented by Dr Rewa Khajuria, Counselor, Employment Information Cum Advisory Bureau, DLL.

DLL faculty members Dr Priyanka Sharma and Dr Sandeep Singh were also present. The workshop concluded with a question and answers session in which all the participants had a freewheeling discussion on this sensitive issue.