JU faculty’s book ‘Forensic Psychology’ released at IIPDS

JAMMU: A book entitled ‘Forensic Psychology’ authored by Dr Chandra Shekhar and Pooja Sharma was released at International Institute of Peace and Development Studies (IIPDS) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dr Sumit Dutta from Tata Institute of Social Sciences was also present on the occasion. This is 4th book of Dr Chandra Shekhar. The author is working as faculty member in Department of Psychology, University of Jammu while Pooja Sharma is working as Counselor.

This book is supposed to serve as an introduction and information to the appreciation and perception of vast historical, contemporary, and future relationship between world of the forensic sciences and psychology. It is devoted to learning about judicial response for making use of forensic science in investigation, prosecution, and protection against crime.

Other present on the occasion included Dr Arti Bakhshi, Dr S B Bakhsi, Mohammad Sakir and Harmeet Singh (Clinical Counselor).