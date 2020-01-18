JU faculty delivers lecture on rural tourism at Mumbai University

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Vivek Sharma, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu has delivered a lecture on theme ‘Role of Rural Tourism in Sustainable Rural Development in India’ at Department of Lifelong Learning & Extension, University of Mumbai, Mumbai.

Dr Sharma, in his address to M.Phil and Ph.D research scholars of rural development, said that rural tourism is a nature-based tourism with potential to develop Rural India. “It is one of the best options available with its proven results in west, by promoting ‘Incredible India’ both for local and foreign tourists. Rural India has much to offer to world be it rural lifestyle, rich traditions of art, craft, culture and distinguishing architectural styles, temple towns and world-famous monuments,” Dr Sharma said. He also highlighted the potential of rural tourism as main driver of economic growth and employment generation across the globe by addressing issues such as rural poverty, empowerment of rural women, strengthening social and economic status of rural people, conservation of rural environment including flora and fauna and contributing towards sustainable Rural Development.

Others present on the occasion included Dr Dilip S Patil, Director, Department of Lifelong Learning & Extension, University of Mumbai; Dr Kunal D Jadhav, Associate Professor along with teaching and non-teaching staff members.