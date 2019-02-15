JU exams scheduled to be held on Feb 16 postponed

It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that all the examinations of the University of Jammu scheduled to be held on the 16th of February 2019 (Saturday) stand postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Fresh date shall be notified later on.
