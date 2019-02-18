JU exams scheduled for Feb 19 postponed

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: All the examinations ( Theory & Practical) to be conducted by the University of Jammu on February, 19 stand postponed, due to unavoidable circumstances. According to Dr Vinay Thusoo, Spokesperson University of Jammu, “Fresh dates shall be notified later on.”
