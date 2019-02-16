JU exams scheduled for Feb 17, 18 postponed

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: All the examinations (Theory & Practical) to be conducted at the University of Jammu on February, 17 and 18, 2019 ( Sunday & Monday ) stand postponed, due to unavoidable circumstances. According to Dr Vinay Thusoo, Spokesperson University of Jammu, “Fresh dates shall be notified later on.”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
Aziz Ansari opens up about accusation of sexual misconduct
Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win
Was told I only belonged to commercial cinema: Madhuri Dixit Nene
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper