JU celebrates Human Diversity on World Disability Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The PG Department of Home Science, University of Jammu organised a poster making competition on theme ‘Ensuring inclusiveness and equality for the Persons with special needs’ for its students and scholars.

The event was organized on the occasion of the International Day for the Persons with special needs.

The Chief Guest of the function Dr S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu Zone lauded the efforts of the Department in organising the event on a socially relevant theme. He was of the view that we should focus on the ability inherent in an individual instead of highlighting their limitations.

While sharing his personal experiences he mentioned how the disability of a person is secondary to his determination and grit. It is the societies that are disabled because we are not able to create an accepting and barrier free environment for them.

The Guest of Honour, Pardeep Dutta, Senior Editor, Times Now, while sharing his thoughts, felt that any person can suffer from a disability at any point of time.

Limitations caused by disability are subjective and may not be permanent. Societies need to embrace persons with disabilities as an essential part of the society and all of us need to develop sensitivity towards them.

Special Guest Ranjeet Kalra, Member Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vice Chairman J&K Government State Sports Council discussed about how sports can be used to improve the quality of life of the persons with special needs. He mentioned how he was associated with the cricket tournament held recently in the state for the persons with visual impairment. He felt that when the younger generation is aware of its social responsibilities then equitable development of all can be ensured.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Shimla, a renowned scholar and parliament secretary for last 30 years. Earlier, while introducing the event and its objectives, Dr Sarika Manhas (Associate Prof.) and programme in charge said that every year 3rd of December is celebrated across the globe as the World Disability Day. “One billion people or 15 % of the world’s population experience some form of disability, but they continue to be marginalized, he added.

Through this poster making competition the University shows its concern for the specially abled and rejoicing human diversity.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Prof Neeru Sharma, Chairperson Campus Sports Committee, Prof Shashi Manhas, HoD, Home Science and Dr. Samridhi Arora (Associate Prof).

Ritu Pandita won the first prize, Tanvi won the second prize and Simranjeet Kour won the third prize in the competition.

Sanya Khan, Research Scholar conducted the proceedings of the event.