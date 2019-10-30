JU appoints Dy Registrars without adhering to Reservation Policy

VC handpicks ‘confidant’ Registrar for ensuring entry of ‘favourite-five’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a glaring instance of brazenness and twisting of norms to carry forward personal agenda of providing bounties to blue-eyed employees, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu (JU) has appointed five of his favourites as Deputy Registrars without considering the reservation criteria and discriminating the deserving candidates having lot more experience and impeccable proficiency by way of giving undue power to one of his close confidants Prof R.K Ganjoo in the shape of Registrar JU.

Sources told STATE TIMES that no reservation was given in the selection process of Deputy Registrars despite objections raised by various quarters including individuals and organizations. “The matter has also been brought to the notice of National Commission for Schedule Castes”, they added. It may be pertinent to mention that the Selection Committee for officers of the University constitutes VC, Financial Advisor Universities, one member of syndicate of the University and the Registrar. However, in the interviews held on October 26th and 28th for the post of Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars and Campus Development Officers, Prof Sangmi was sitting in the Selection Committee in the capacity of syndicate member of University of Jammu. Prof Sangmi was the member of syndicate of University of Jammu on the basis of being nominated by Kashmir University from among the members of Kashmir University syndicate.

However the syndicate of Kashmir University has been reconstituted and Prof Sangmi is no longer a member of the current syndicate of Kashmir University. Prof Sangmi has ceased to be a member of syndicate of Jammu University as soon as he ceased to be a member of syndicate of Kashmir University. Infact meeting of newly constituted syndicate of Kashmir University took place recently in which Prof Sangmi was not a member. The VC himself was the only member in the Selection Committee as per the statutes. Instead of Financial Advisor, his nominee, who is not even of the rank of Secretary, sat in the interviews whereas there is no provision of nominees sitting on Selection Committee meetings.

Prof Ganjoo who is himself ineligible to act as Registrar sat in the committee in the capacity of Registrar. Needless to mention that Raj Bhavan has already sought explanation from the VC as why an ineligible person has been appointed as a Registrar. This is a total fraud committed by the VC in a bid to appoint his favourite Assistant Registrars as Deputy Registrars. It has already been pointed out that the interviews were conducted for all the five positions of Deputy Registrars under open category without applying roster and four positions of Deputy Registrars already stand filled under open category. Thus out of nine positions of Deputy Registrars under open category not even a single position has been kept for reserved category candidates.

“Dr Meenakshi Kilam wanted a fair selection process after applying roster and in the presence and Convenorship of Financial Advisor with duly constituted selection committee but the VC JU Prof Manoj Dhar hurriedly removed her and appointed his confidant and Guru Prof Ganjoo as Registrar knowing well that he was ineligible. VC took full advantage of announcement of change of guard at Raj Bhavan and Darbar Move”, the sources in JU averred.

Will Raj Bhavan not intervene in the matter of interviews being got conducted with persona non-grata in selection committee so that they act as rubber stamps? “In a glaring fraud all five internal candidates were selected. These are the same officers who were seeking waiver of career advancement scheme of MHRD to get quick promotions. However, VC Prof Manoj Dhar’s proposal didn’t cut ice with Arun Kumar Mehta Financial Advisor, Universities. Mehta refused to reverse the order of his predecessor Naveen K Chowdhary that the Assistant Registrars (ARs) of JU will have to be governed by MHRD norms like officers of other universities. Since VC JU couldn’t give these ARs any undue benefit through this scheme he resorted to recruitment scam by avoiding roster system and having a rubber stamp committee”, the sources alleged adding that the whole process was an eyewash and more than 35 candidates appeared in the interview but only the chosen favourites from the university were selected ignoring many suitable candidates with long experience in university system.

Will the issue be tackled before new Lt Governor takes over or will it be left for the new Lt Governor to do the operation Swachh Vishvavidyalaya immediately upon joining? It would be in finesse of things if the government of the day at Raj Bhavan comes into action immediately.