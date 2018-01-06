JU among QF qualifiers in Inter-Varsity Rollball

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: University of Jammu among eight teams today qualified for the quarterfinals stages of men’s competition in the ongoing All India Inter-University Rollball (Men and Women) Tournament, organised by Directorate of Sports, University of Jammu (JU) at MA Stadium, here.

In today’s pre-quarterfinal outing, JU trounced Osmania University, Hyderabad 16-01 thereby making it a one-sided contest.

Other teams reached the last eight stages of the men’s event included Anna University Chennai, University of Kerela and MDU Rohtak.

The quarterfinals in both men and women section have been scheduled for tomorrow.

The Results (pre-quarterfinals): Anna University Chennai bt Pacific University, Udhaipur 12-01; University of Kerala bt SRM Tamil Nadu 2-1; MDU Rohtak bt GNDU Amritsar 15-01; JU bt Osmania University 15-01. In today’s matches, Registrar University of Jammu, Dr Meenakshi Kilam was special guest, who interacted with the teams. She was accompanied by Director Sports, Prof Avtar Singh Jasrotia, general secretary Rollball Federation of India, Raju Dahbade, vice president Rollball Federation of India, Manoj Yadav and joint secretary, Madhu Khajuria.

The matches officiated by the technical penal comprising MP Subramanyam, Jyoti, Sunil Thomas, Hemat singh, Vikram Rathore, Chandereshwar, Prem Nath, Ramesh Singh, Simran and Nagender Singh Negi.