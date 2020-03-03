JU accords warm send off to retirees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu University Non-Teaching Employees Union accorded a warm send off to Ram Pal, Section Officer; Aman Sharma, Executive Health Officer and Prem Chand, Senior P.A who retired after attaining the age of superannuation on February 28, 2020.

The farewell was held in the Office Chamber of Non-Teaching Employees Union, Administration Block University of Jammu.

Pawan Singh Bhau, President of the Union wished the retiring officials healthy and prosperous post-retired life.

Manoj Chouhan, Vice President also expressed his views during the farewell. Sham Lal Sharma, General Secretary presented welcome address. A vote of thanks was delivered by Jarnail Singh, Joint Secretary and Sanjeev Chadha, Organising Secretary.

Among others Joginder Singh Treasurer, Gurmeet Singh, Gursharan Singh, Kewal Kumar, Swarn-deep, Padam Shri Padmini, Sudesh Kumar Tripathi, Executive members were also present.