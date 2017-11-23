JTFRF holds workshop on Rs 1500 cr environment management project

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Executive Officer Jehlum and Tawi Flood Recovery Projects (JTFRP) Saurabh Bhagat on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day workshop on procurement, environment management and environmental safeguard compliances here.

The workshop is being jointly organized by JTFRP and World Bank. The workshop was attended by World Bank officials Deepak Singh Task Team Leader, Heena Doshi senior procurement expert, Jurminla procurement expert, Neha Vyas environment expert, Manzoor Khan Consultant. The state officials who attended the meeting included Director Project Monitoring Unit(PMU) Iftikhar Ahmed Kakroo, Director Disaster Management Authority Aamir Ali, Muheeb-ul-Hassan Director Technical, Imran Ahmad Administrative Officer and officials from SMC, JKPCC, R&B, Health& Medical Education, F&ES, Industries and Commerce, SDRF, SDMA and School Education. During the workshop, individual departmental reviews and procurement process for projects was also reviewed to complete the projects by 2020 undertaken with World Bank funded by 2020.

The projects which were deliberated in the workshop include construction of bridges, roads, hospitals, schools, F&ES buildings. Similarly consultancy services, PMC contract, the morphological study of Jehlum and Tawi, study on building codes, disaster recovery.

Bhagat stressed on close coordination between PMU, PIUs and World Bank officials for speedy implementation of the projects according to the laid down procedures.

In addition to the Workshop, World Bank team would discuss the documentation of screening reports, EMPs and EIAs with PMU and PIU. The team will have a discussion with R&B and SMC officials as well.