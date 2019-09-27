JTC to perform Yagya on Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) J&K finalised arrangements for smooth conduct of Yagya to be held on Durga Ashtami and Mahanavami for peace and integrity of the country.

In a meeting held here on Thursday, Shadi Lal Pandita, President of the Committee informed that the Yagya shall be performed on eve of Mahanavami falling on October 7. It will start on October 6 (Durga Ashtami) at 7:00 PM with Pooja Archana and culminate at 11:30 AM on October 7 (Mahanavami), followed by distribution of Prasad among devotees, he added.

Pandita appealed to Kashmiri Pandit Migrant community in particular and general masses in general to participate in the religious function, to be held at Shiv Parvati Panch Mandir, near Lane 14-15, Jagti Migrant Township, in large numbers for seeking blessings of Maa Durga.

Others present on the occasion included Raj Kumar Tickoo, Sunil Koul, Mithan Pandita, Kashi Nath Bhat, Inder Ji Labroo, Raj Kumar Bhat, Brij Nath Thusoo, R K Raina, Satish Pandita, C L Bhat, O N Raina and C L Pandita.