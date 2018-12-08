JTC seeks financial help for temple complex

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Jagti Tenement Committee discussed various issues regarding construction of Shiv Parvati Mandir complex near Lane 14-15 at Jagti, for which land was identified and reserved by government.

In this connection, a meeting was held here on Friday at Jagti, Nagrota, under the chairmanship of the Shadi Lal Pandita, President.

During the course of meeting, the participants have said that the Jagti Tenement Committee took initiative to start construction of the Mandir complex and various structures have been raised by raising funds by donations and still the work of construction is going on but the committee has been facing financial problems to complete the construction of the proposed structures.

Pandita said that three big community halls, one Dharamshalla, for celebrating religious and social function like Yegnopavit shall be constructed in the complex.

Pandita re-iterated his appeal to the masses for donating generously for the noble cause enabling the Jagti Tenement Committee to complete the construction works to achieve its noble objective. He also appealed to the government for extending financial assistance to the committee to manage completion the ongoing construction works for best interests of the community particularly the Kashmiri Pandit Migrant community.

Others who were present in the meeting include P.L Thusoo, Rajkumar Tickoo, Kashi Nath Bhat, Sunil Koul, Mithan Pandita, M.L Amia, R.K Raina, O.N Raina, M.K Bhat, Ramesh Kumar Bhat, C.L Pandita, Vinod Bhat, H.L Pandita, Raj Kumar Bhat, S.L Bhat, Ravi Pandita, Satesh Kumar and Tej Krishan.