JTC resents Union Home Minister for ignoring KPs

JAMMU: Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front on Monday staged a protest against the Union Home Minister for ignoring Kashmir Pandits during his recent visit to Jammu. Led by Shadi Lal Pandita, the members of Jagti Tenement Committee and Soan Kashmir Front assembled at Jagti Mini Migrant Township and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Pandita said, “It was shocking that the Union Home Minister, during his two-day visit to Valley, didn’t announce anything in favour of migrants from Kashmir Valley.” Pandita said, “BJP Government ignored fundamental rights of Kashmiri Pandit migrants and their permanent rehabilitation in the Valley.” He further demanded for talking necessary measures to settle all KPs in three districts of Kashmir Valley i.e., Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag. The protesting KP migrants demanded that one satellite township should be set-up for the Kashmiri Pandits who are hailing from districts of Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla while second satellite township should be set-up for KPs hailing from Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. The third satellite township for KPs hailing from Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama Kashmir should be set-up. The protestors emphasized upon the Central Government for reserving three Parliamentary seats and ten Assembly seats for Kashmiri Pandits besides granting minority status to the community.

Others present in the protest included Raj Kumar Tickoo, Sunil Koul, Kashi Nath Bhat, Mithan Pandita, Raj Kumar Bhat, R K Raina, P L Thasoo and Inderji Labroo.