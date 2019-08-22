JTC discusses issues related to KP community

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front discussed various issues related to Kashmiri Pandit community.

In the meeting held here on Wednesday, Shadi Lal Pandita, President JTC said that Jammu and Kashmir was integral part of India prior to abrogate the Article 370 and 35A and will continue to be an integral part of India.

Pandita said POK is required to be restored to protect the sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir people in general and Kashmiri Pandits in particular. He said that the Government of India should make all possible efforts to get the PoK released from the possession of Pakistan.

Pandita said that the central Government should now ensure safe and dignified rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandit Migrant community at a safer place in Kashmir Valley with grant of political reservation with three Assembly seats and one Parliamentary seat.

Pandits appealed to the Governor to uproot corruption from J&K and ensure strict action against all corrupt politicians who have looted the wealth of J&K.