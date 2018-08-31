Jt Director Horticulture visits mango villages

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: As per instructions of Director Horticulture Jammu, Joint Director Horticulture Tavinder Singh conducted tour of Kathua District. During the tour, he interacted with mango village beneficiaries. The Mango Village Scheme was launched by Horticulture Department during current rainy season in block Barnoti and Kathua comprising 12 villages. in this regard, a camp was organised at village Janglote where 3800 improved cultivar of mango plants were planted during current season. The camp was attended by Sanjeev Kumar DLSMS , Sanjeev Singh HDO and more than 70 farmers.
Joint Director highlighted the importance of such schemes in boosting the economic conditions of farmers. Joint Director Horticulture along with DLSMS also inspected the ploy-green structures, vermicompost units, area expansion at Barnoti and Hiranagar blocks.
