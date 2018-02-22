JSS students excel in State Taekwondo Championship

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu students excelled in 20th State Taekwondo Championship held at MA Stadium, here from February 17 to 19, 2018.

A total of 13 students from the school participated in the event and won 13 medals including one gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.

Vikas Bhagat won gold medal, Sonalika Choudhary, Aarya, Mehak Sharma, Ujjwal, Manish Saini, Akshar Vashisht and Khushboo Salaria won silver medals and Shalvi Saini, Nitin Singh, Abhiraj Bharti, Harish Saini and Aditya Kaithwon bronze medals.

School management and Principal-cum-Vice Chair person, Rohini Aima congratulated and applauded the students and their Coach Jagpreet Kour for the excellent performance.