JSS Kathua students shine in Inter-School Poem Recitation Competition

KATHUA: Students from Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS) Kathua participated in the Inter School Poem Recitation Competition under the banner of Sahodaya Jammu Complex at Doon International School Jammu where around 104 students from different schools from both Jammu and Kathua region participated.

Students namely Angel Luthra (3rd), Preshleen Kaur (2nd), Harshumeet Kaur (4th) and Aditya Khajuria (Vth) participated in the competition. Aditya Khajuria secured third position and was rewarded a trophy and certificate.

Principal of the School, Mili R Sumbria congratulated Aditya for his splendid performance and also encouraged other students to participate in competitions of this stature.

The management along with the principal also congratulated and appreciated the teachers both Shiwali and Sonia for their relentless efforts on moulding and honing the skills of students which have helped them achieve success.