JSS Kathua students excel in athletics meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Two students of Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua namely Shiv Khajuria of class 6th and Vipul Yashovardhan of class 8th brought laurels to the school by winning medals in the district level athletics meet which was held at District Sports Stadium Kathua from November 3 to 4, 2019.

Shiv Khajuria got gold medal in U-14 discus throw and Vipul Yashovardhan got on gold medal each in U-14 100 meters and shot put.

Vipul Yashovardhan has also been selected for National Championship going to be held at Vishakhapatnam from November 22 to 25, 2019.

Mili R Sumbria, Principal of the School congratulated Pushap Thakur (Sports Coach) and the winners for their praiseworthy and outstanding hard work. He motivated them to keep up their zeal and make persistent efforts to make success a habit.