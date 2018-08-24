JSS Kathua shines in State C’ship

Share Share 0 Share 0

KATHUA: Students of Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS) Kathua brought laurels to the school.

Three students participated in State Level Championship which was organized by Directorate of Youth Services and Sports at Kargil.

Sohani Sambyal, Isha Bharti and Digvijay from class 9th participated and clinched three silver medals in different weight categories.

It is a proud moment for the school as well as parents fraternity.

Principal Shuchita Gupta honoured the students with the medals and encouraged them to participate in such types of events and it makes our body fit and strong. She also appreciated the coach Sachin.