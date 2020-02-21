JSS Kathua celebrates Mahashivratri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Kathua celebrated Mahashivratri with religious fervour.

The sacred Mantra of Shiva ‘Om Namah Shivay’ was chanted to begin the celebration. Students were dressed up in beautiful attires of Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha, exhibiting their spiritual aura. The students performed an enactment on the Lord Shiva. Other highlight of the programme was students dressed up and performed as the Jangam.

Principal, Mili R Sumbria said that it is part of country’s great traditions and festivals like these must be celebrated to strengthen values and inculcate good practices amongst students so that they grow up to be well cultured and responsible individuals.