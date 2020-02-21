JSS Kathua celebrates Mahashivratri

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Kathua celebrated Mahashivratri with religious fervour. The sacred Mantra of Shiva ‘Om Namah Shivay’ was chanted to begin the celebration. Students were dressed up in beautiful attires of Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha, exhibiting their spiritual aura. The students performed an enactment on the Lord Shiva. Other highlight of the programme was students dressed up and performed as the Jangam. Principal, Mili R Sumbria said that it is part of country’s great traditions and festivals like these must be celebrated to strengthen values and inculcate good practices amongst students so that they grow up to be well cultured and responsible individuals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper