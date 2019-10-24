JSS Kathua celebrates Diwali

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Pre-Primary Wing of Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua celebrated the festival of Diwali with great pomp and show. Principal, Mili R. Sumbria along with Govind Ram Sharma (Administrator), Arti Rajput (Co-ordinator Senior Wing), Smriti Sharma (Co-ordinator Primary Wing) and Monika Sharma (Co-ordinator Pre-Primary Wing), inaugurated the ceremony with the traditional lighting of lamp.

Students chanted Mantras and Bhajans on the theme of Diwali. A small ‘Skit’ was also performed by the students of Class-Prep on ‘Ramayana-the epic’. Students of Pre-Primary and nursery also presented a fancy dress programme.

Principal wished all the students a happy and prosperous Diwali and told them a short story of Ramayana.

She told the students to celebrate an eco-friendly and safe Diwali.