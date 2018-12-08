JSS Kathua celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS) Kathua celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day to spread awareness among the students about the sacrifices made by the armed force personnel in protecting and safeguarding the country. Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7.
Students of various classes shared their views and remembered soldiers, their valour, selfless commitments and sacrifices for the security and integrity of the country in their speeches. Senior Wing Coordinator Pardeep Kour said the day is celebrated every year to honour the soldiers, sailors and airmen who protect our country day and night. We should always express gratitude towards them. She also motivated the students to join Indian Armed Forces. So it’s our responsibility to support them donating generously on Flag Day by purchasing small flags.
