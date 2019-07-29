JSS Jammu students shine in u-19 Speedball C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS) Jammu brought laurels to the school by winning medals in the Speedball Championship organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at MA Stadium, here from July 26 to 27, 2019.

Manish Karloopia of Class 9th won gold medal to the school and Vasu Khajuria bagged silver medal in under-19 Speedball Championship.

Congratulating the winners and their Coach Sunny Nanda, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School, Rohini Aima asserted, “We believe in giving competition to others in a way that they find it difficult to achieve what we deserve or aim at. Competition serves as a platform wherein the children came to know about their latent talent and how to nurture the same.”