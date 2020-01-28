JSS Jammu students shine in National Taekwondo C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu made the school and their parents proud by winning gold medal in the recently held 16th National ITF Taekwondo Championship at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Saksham Banerjee and Kaustav Mukerjee, who represented the school, won gold medals.

While congratulating the children, parents and their coaches, Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice-Chairperson, stated that in today’s era children need to maintain balance between academics and co-scholastic aspects so that their latent talent gets nurtured.

“Winning gold medal in National Championship is carving a niche and raising the standards for better performances in the future,” she said and also conveyed her gratitude to the association for providing this opportunity to the children.