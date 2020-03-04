JSS Jammu students shine in National Qwan Ki Do Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu brought fame to the school by winning medals in National Qwan Ki Do Championship organised by Qwan ki Do Federation of India at Divisional Sports Complex, Suitgirni, Aurangabad.

Two gold medals were clinched by Vishal and Rajnish Kumar in under U-14 and U-17 categories respectively while one silver medal was won by Sonalika Choudhary in U-17 and two bronze medals by Abhirag Bharti and Isha.

The first runner-up trophy of U-17 category was also bagged by Union Territory of J&K.

Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School, Rohini Aima admired the magnificent performance of the exultant youngsters and wished them success in their future endeavours. She also applauded Jagpreet Kour, Martial Art Coach for her dedication and passion towards the martial arts that reflected in the winners.