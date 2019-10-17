JSS Jammu shines in Tug of War championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Aniket Bhagat and Anjali Devi of class 9th of Jammu Sanskriti School have been selected for national level tug of war championship.

The students not only competed in a cut throat competition in the district championship but they also left an imprint on the audience by their stirring performance. The event was organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports at Nagrota.

The final match uader-19 boys and girls category was played between district Ramban and district Jammu and was won by district Jammu by two sets each.

Congratulating the winners, their parents and Ravinder Singh, Coach of the children, Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School asserted, “We groom our children in a way that they are never ready to give up as they believe that one success can erase many failures. Even if they lose they act like water which has no stopping as no matter how tiny the trickle seems to be, it’s going to get somewhere.”