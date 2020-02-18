JSS Jammu shines in inter-school ‘Dramebaaz’ competition

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu students shined in Inter-school Dramebaaz competition held at Pusph Vatika, Shiksha Niketan School recently. Five student of JSS jammu participated in competition and performed superlatively well. Kanik Kour bagged first position, Vihaan Gandhi clinched second position and Ojaswi, Dashneet Kour and Sandhi Anand have won participation certificates and were appreciated for their performances. Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School, while congratulating the winners and their mentors, asserted the need of the hour today is to create a realm of citizens who are cognizant of different issues prevalent in the society. “We need to create brand ambassadors for promulgating idea of conservation of natural resources thereby creating a healthy and congenial environment,” she added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper