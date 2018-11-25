JSS Jammu shines in CBSE North Zone II Taekwon-Do Championship

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taruna Sabharwal, a Class IX student of Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS) Jammu, brought laurels to the school and her parents by winning bronze medal in the recently concluded CBSE North Zone II Under-17 Taekwon-Do Championship held at Chandigarh.

She got bronze medal after winning four tough fights which reflects her determination and consistency.

She put efforts in her achievement under the guidance of Coach, Jagpreet Kour. Principal-cum-Vice-Chairperson of the School, Rohini Aima congratulated and appreciated Taruna and her Coach Jagpreet for their excellent performance and asserted that hardwork and determination is the key to achieve success in life.