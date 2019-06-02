JSS Jammu organises rally on universal brotherhood

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: As a part of ISA project, Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS) Jammu on Friday conducted a rally on universal brotherhood in the neighbouring area so as to create mass awareness about the same.

The rally commenced from the school precincts and ended in the nearby area where children acknowledged the preponderancy of universal brotherhood.

Students marched a rally raising the slogans which they made during their slogan writing activity conducted before the onset of the rally.

The children discussed with people what should be done for the exaltation of the aforesaid and how can we as citizens contribute substantially towards it.

The rally relinquished with a ray of hope for a better world without any discord, disharmony and terrorism.

Asserting on the same Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice- Chairperson of the School said, “We need to introspect ourselves and see to it that how as a global citizen we can bestow and proffer our responsibility towards the task of aggrandizement of universal brotherhood.” The activity was conducted under the supervision of ISA Co-ordinator, Munmun Kohli along with the class teachers from all the sections of Classes 5th to 7th.