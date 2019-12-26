JSS Jammu organises collage making competition

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu on Thursday organized a collage making competition in the school premises under the supervision of Shruti Verma. Children prepared collage with the photographs they have clicked and collected through various modes. Speaking on the event, Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School, asserted that the purpose of celebrating any festival in any country is to acquaint the masses about the reason behind celebrating the same whether religious or national and to respect the sentiments involved there in. The activity was conducted under the supervision of ISA Co-ordinator , Munmun Kohli.
