JSS Jammu organises activities on freedom struggle

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu has enunciated myriad of activities on struggle for independence which started with a lecture by Harsha (PGT Geography) who highlighted the importance of freedom struggle and various freedom movements conducted throughout the world.

Ensuing this, a group discussion was conducted in which the children of class 10th discussed about various freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela.

A skit was staged in which three different groups exhibited scenes of Dandi March, Non Corporation Movement and Civil Rights Movement.

The children were prepared by Meena (PGT Hindi), Megh Jyoti (PGT English) and Sarika (PGT Commerce).

The activity was culminated with the declamation in which children highlighted the importance of Gandhian values in today’s era.

The declamation was adjudicated by Shruti Verma and Dhawni of class 11th was declared as the winner.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School, said, “The moment we start taking things for granted, we start losing them, as in school we lay foundation of global citizenship, we need to apprise our children about our freedom struggle and values that our father of nation have followed and urged us to follow so as to make this world a peaceful place to live in.”

Munmun Kohli (ISA Co-ordinator) visualized this activity.