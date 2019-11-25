JSS Jammu holds workshop on overcoming Mathematics’ phobia

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the era where life is changing at a fast pace, the changes in the system of education are taking place at a faster pace. To maintain the same pace, Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu on Monday organised a workshop on “How to overcome phobia of Mathematics”.

The resource person for the same was Sudhir Singal, founder of Dynamic Minds Group. The workshop was attended by teachers from JK Police Public School, Miran Sahib, Presentation Convent, Humanity Public School, Doon International, STMP Hr. Sec. and Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu.

Resource person discussed about techniques to excel in Mathematics. He also highlighted how children can be well versed about multiplication table by using table learning technique, coding and decoding technique and other games which can eradicate the phobia of Mathematics from their minds and can make the subject alluring for them.

The workshop was relinquished with the words of Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School, who asserted that workshops serve as a platform which provides plethora of opportunities to the stakeholders to be apprised of latest innovation and trends available and how to inculcate them.

She also conveyed her gratitude to Sudhir Singal for enriching faculty about mathematics which is usually the fear factor for children and how teachers can combat it.