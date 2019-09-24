JSS Jammu excels in Jodhamal Youth Conclave

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ten students of Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu participated in Jodhamal Youth Conclave 2019 held at Jodhamal Public School, here and displayed their extraordinary abilities and gave outstanding performances.

Three students namely Amber, Niyati and Himanshu were awarded with Outstanding Delegates and a highest accommodation respectively whereas rest of the students were provided with certificates of participation.

Management of the School conveyed their best wishes to all the delegates and teacher Incharge.

Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School appreciated and applauded the hard work and dedication of the students and the teacher Incharge, Harsha Mattu.

She motivated the students to involve more in such events to enhance their knowledge and overall personality development.