JSS Jammu celebrates Hindi Diwas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Keeping the historic importance of Hindi Diwas, Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu conducted a week-long celebration. Starting from the first day, a series of competitions were conducted wherein students of different classes participated.

To highlight the importance of Hindi as Matra Bhasha, special assembly for students was conducted in the school premises in which students of pre-primary wing participated in the poem recitation competition.

Apart from this debate, slogan writing and essay writing competitions were carried out during the special assembly.

Special attraction of this assembly was a skit played by Class 10th students wherein they presented importance of Hindi in a beautiful satire.

Principal-cum-Vice-Chairperson of the School, Rohini Aima asserted that Hindi is the cultural identity and a symbol of love and unity for the people of India.

She further said that Hindi language is the centre where one can express their mind, thoughts and feelings to communicate.

Sonakshi Anand, Trustee of the School appreciated the participants for their deep indulgence in the programme.

The vote of thanks was presented by Meena Manhas.