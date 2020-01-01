JSS Jammu celebrates Gurpurab with religious fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To recount the preaching of Guru Gobind Singh, Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu on Wednesday organised a special assembly in which tribute was paid to the gallant, stalwart and tenacious Guru who has left an imprint in the hearts of many.

The assembly commenced with songs and poems composed in his honour proceeded by Gatka in which students presented spectacular formations.

As Guru Gobind always believed in sacrificing ones comfort and selfless service, JSS also organised Guru Ka Langer in school precincts in which fraternity did ‘Sewa’ by serving food to the destitute.

This initiative was taken by Prabhjot Kaur (Middle Wing Coordinator) to which the staff also contributed substantially.

School also ensured to felicitate elders from Old Age Home so as to develop a sense of belongingness in them which is also one of the preaching of Guru Gobind.

Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson of the School, conveyed her warm wishes to all on the occasion of Gurpurab and stated that every religion preaches love for humanity and service toward the destitute which if practiced whole heartily can bring serenity in the chaotic world.

She also asserted that let’s recognize all human race as one and make this life productive, fecund and proliferant. Management of the School also conveyed their best wishes on this occasion.