Jr Scale AOs asked to update APRs before June 28

JAMMU: The government on Friday asked newly placed 97 Junior Scale Accounts Officers in Non-Functional Selection Grade to update their Annual Progress Reports (APRs) for the last five years by or before June 28, 2019 positively, failing which, their promotion in the grade shall be put on hold without any further notice.

“The Department is in process to enhance the percentage for placement of Junior Scale Accounts Officers in Non-Functional Selection Grade from 25 per cent to 50 per cent of the duty posts in terms of SRO 397, dated June 7, 2019, for which Vigilance Clarence is required to be obtained from General Administration Department (Vig) to assess the credentials of the eligible officers,” reads the notification issued by Dr Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department.

“In order to seek requisite clearance from the Vigilance Organisation through GAD (Vig), the officers are requested to furnish their complete bio-data along with complete posting details right from their initial appointment in the Government Service(s) till date (in original) through the Heads of offices/Controlling Officers. Moreover, the concerned officers are requested to update their APRs for the last five years, by or before 28th of June, 2019 positively, failing which, their promotion in the grade shall be put on hold without any further notice. The Service bio-data may be furnished in accordance to the instructions laid down in Circular No. 11 of GAD (Vig) of 2018, dated April 10, 2018, issued under endorsement No. GAD(Vig) 06-Adm/2014 dated April 10, 2018 to enable the Department to take timely action in the matter,” the notification stated and added, “The concerned officers are requested to email a soft copy of their Service Bio-data as well on ddc-dgat@jk.gov.in.

The notice has been issued in favour of Junior Scale Accounts Officers namely Liakat Khan, Naseer Ahmad Lone, Farhad Sadque, M. Ershad-ul-Haq Khan Manhas, Altaf Hussain Shah, Vijay Kumar, Rafiq Ahmad Shah, Baldev Singh, Mohd Yousuf Dar, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, Raghubir Lal, Abdul Hamid, Odpal Elisha, Dalawar Singh, Amrina Moghal, Priyanka Sharma, Shoiab Mohammad, Talit Mehmood, Mohd Shafi Wani, Shaziya Rasool, Sonika Sharma, Sajad Ahmad Wani, Sayka Hassan, Monika Bhandari, Anirudh Khajuria, Muzafar Ahmad Rather, Atul Gupta, Ali Mohammad Dar, Mohd Sleem, Sheikh Abid Manzoor, Iram Nazir, Mohd Rameez Khan, Roshina Waheed, Sajad Ahmed, Rahilla Parveen, Akhtar Hussain, Zahoor Ahmad Khanday, Naveed Anjum, Sajad Chowdhary, Sajad Ahmad Kumar, Avinash, Nameesha Dogra, Neha Thappa, Anoop Kumar Sharma, Naresh Kumar Sharma, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, Sudesh Raj, Mohd Ayoub Sheikh, Syed Ahmad Lone, Mohd Shafi Beigh, Kewal Kishore, Gharu Ram, Mehar Chand, Kali Dass, Hakum Singh, Rouf Ahmad Beigh, Mohd Bashir, Pooja Sharma, Shabir Ahmad Zagoo, Rakesh Kumar, Sukhdeep Singh Dheer, Priya Badyal, Shabina Kousar Gagroo, Sonam Singh, Owais Qadir Jan, Mohd Tariq Malik, Sameer-ul-Rahman, Omer Javaid, Sumit Sharma, Arun Kumar, Firdous Ahmed, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Showkat Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, Abdul Majid Lone, Yashpal, Abdul Rashid Bawani, Anita Deewani, Nazir Ahmad Lone, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Shakir Hussain Bhat, Sunil Kumar Puri, Rattan Lal Khajuria, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ganie, Jan Mohammad Koul, Aijaz Ahamad Pathan, Rakesh Kumar, Farooq Ahmad Mir, Gursharan Singh, Surekha Gupta, Abdul Rashid Beig, Naresh Kumar Sawhney, Mohammad Qasim Bhat, Jasbir Singh Charak, Saroj Mahajan, Kuldip Kumar and Veena Gupta.