JPWS organises S&G Pravesh Camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J.P World School organised two-day Scouts and Guides Pravesh Camp under the supervision of I.D Soni, State Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides.

The trainers were M.M Sharma, Mohd Yasin Sheikh and Harvinder Kour. About 60 students from classes Ist to 9th participated in the camp.

Various activities were carried out by Camp Co-coordinators Harkirat Kour and Shabnam. Young JPians were trained about the history of the scouting moment and law promises, knowledge and patrol signaling, first aid, health rules, motto, salutes, left hand shake and sign language.

The campers also learnt the basics of outdoor, intelligence and survival skills. They pledged to be become better citizens, physically strong and mentally active.