JPPF threatens to boycott elections

JAMMU: Expressing serious concern on the deliberate delay being caused in conducting Delimitation of Assembly segments, Jammu Province People Forum (JPPF) threatened to boycott the Assembly Elections as without prior delimitation it won’t serve any purpose and shall be meaningless.

Addressing the meeting, President JPPF, Pavitar Singh Bhardwaj expressed anger and anxiety over the inordinate delay being caused for the implementation of Delimitation of Assembly segments when the government has stated its preparedness for the assembly elections. The elections will have no meaning if these are conducted in the absence of delimitation which is already overdue, he said.

“Empowering Jammu on the basis of population, area, terrain and road connectivity is being deliberately delayed under the well planned conspiracy by Kashmir centric politicians and shall not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

While extending sincere appeal to all the Jammuites to get united for achieving their rights, he said that the Kashmir centric governments have not and shall not allow the Jammuites to escape the Kashmiri suppression, which they are maintaining since 1947. He demanded rationalization of rotation of the Assembly segments.

While demanding the release of at least 10 assembly segments out of 24 reserved for DPs of 1947 belonging to Pak occupied Kashmir, Singh said the Jammu province has an edge over the Kashmir, if delimitation is properly conducted.

“Stating further, that any move by the government regarding conduct of elections in absence of the desired delimitation of assembly segments shall invite protests by the Jammuites and shall be fought tooth and nail on the streets of Jammu to achieve the fundamental rights envisaged in the people representation act,” Singh added.

