JPPF mourns demise of Kuldeep Sharma

JAMMU: Jammu Province People’s Forum (JPPF) mourned demise of its revered member, Kuldeep Sharma, resident of Resham Ghar, who retired as Foreman from Lift Irrigation Department. Two minutes silence was observed. The participants prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and gove courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. Besides, Pavitar Singh Bhardwaj President, the condolence meeting was attended by M.S Katoch, Inderjeet Khajuria, Kr Narayan Singh, Avinash Bhatia, M.L Sharma, R.S Jamwal, Balwan Singh, Pritam Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Surinder Veer, Rajinder Singh, Sunita Sharma, Kamla Sharma, Professor Bhatia, Professor OP Sharma, Ajeet Singh Adyal and P.S Salathia.