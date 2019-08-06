JPPF lauds PM for resolving 70+ years old demand of Jammuites

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Province People’s Forum (JPPF) extended heartiest congratulations to the Government of India in general and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in particular for settling down seven-decades old issue.

In a meeting held here on Monday, JPPF President, Th Pavitar Singh said, “Revocation of Article 370 in one stroke has given relief to many connecting problems. Masses of Jammu province as well as people of Kashmir are today extremely happy and celebrating the day as Golden Day of their life. Revocation of Articles 370 and 35A will definitely bring a new ray of development in the State as we all believe that business houses will establish their units in the State, thereby providing employment opportunities to unemployed.”

M S Katoch, Working President JPPF said that the Union Government has considered long pending demand of Ladakh people by giving them UT status whereas Jammu and Kashmir has been made a separate territory under the Union Government’s control. It is really a historic decision, he asserted.

Others present in the meeting included M S Katoch, Inderjit Khajuria, Avinash Bhatia, M L Sharma, Resham Singh, Rajiv Mahajan, Pritam Sharma, Balwan Singh, Pawan Sharma, Prof O P Sharma, Ajit Singh Adyal, Sunita Sharma, Kamla Sharma, Prabha Salathia, Pratap Singh Jamwal, Rajinder Singh, Ajay Singh, Amit Sharma, Surinder Veer, Gurmit Singh and Naresh Thapar.