JPPF for judicious use of water resources

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Province People Forum (JPPF), an amalgam of over 50 non-political organisations, on Thursday celebrated World Water Day in collaboration with Kawa Group of Institute and Rajiv Gandhi College of Nursing.

Forum resolved to advocate for the sustainable management of fresh water resources.

Addressing the gathering including students pursuing health care programmes near Maharaja Hari Singh statue on Tawi Bridge, JPPF President Pavittar Singh Bhardwaj emphasised the importance of potable water for human consumption and feared about its scarcity throughout worldwide in near future, incase people fail to conserve the water resources and its judicious usage.

He further said that sincere efforts should be made by increasing groundwater and raising its water table.

He urged the participants especially students to start from themselves to conserve the water by its judicious use and create awareness among masses about the water crisis which is heading very fast in the near future.

He also asked the students to become the ambassador of this noble cause.

Underlining the reasons for celebration of World Water Day, he said that it is an international observance day and one of its issues is the global water crisis, which includes challenges such as water scarcity, water pollution, inadequate water supply and the lack of sanitation for billions of people in developing countries.

Bhardwaj also said that first World Water Day designated by the United Nations was commemorated in 1993.

Students also made a human chain on the Tawi Bridge to make people aware to save river Tawi from pollution.

Besides Working President M.S Katoch, the celebration was attended by Inderjeet Khajuria, Narayan Singh, Neeraj Gupta, Avinash Bhatia, M.L Sharma, Rajiv Mahajan, R.S Jamwal, Rajinder Singh, Sunita Sharma, Kamla Sharma, Kamal Choudhary, Pawan Sharma, Pritam Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Rashpal Singh, Surinder Veer, Harjinder Singh, Devinder Singh Salathia, Prof O.P Sharma, R.L Tandori, Balwan Singh, Pawan Gupta, Prof Darshan Singh Bhatia, Prof B.L Bhardwaj, Ram Rattan Sharma, V.K Sawhney, Senior Advocate Abhinav Sharma and Krishan Singh.