JPDCL conducts inspection

NOWSHERA: As per the directions of Executive Engineer Electric Division Rajouri, JPDCL and under the supervision of AEE Electric Sub-division Nowshera, JPDCL inspections were conducted by AE, JE, Feeder Managers, Meter readers and line staff in various areas of Lam, Laroka and Pukhrani in Nowshera. About 42 inspections were conducted in which revenue of Rs. 48,000 was recovered on spot from the defaulters and 8 connections with huge arrears were disconnected. 11 illegal connections were regularised and 35 KW of load was revised on the spot.

AEE Electric Sub-division Nowshera JPDCL, appeals to the public for judicious use of power and pay timely dues for quality power supply to the consumers.