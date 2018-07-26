JP World School holds colouring competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To explore the creative potentials in the young minds of pre- primary children, a colouring competition for Nursery to UKG was conducted at J.P World School, here on Wednesday.

This fun-filled activity witnessed an enthusiastic participation by all the students.

The criteria for judgment were neatness, creativity, colour combination and accuracy in colouring.

Winners were given a small token of love in the morning assembly.